Wigan support worker honoured with invitation to Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Lesley McCormack, 38, has dedicated 16 years to supporting people with a learning disability at Mencap in the Wigan area.

On Wednesday May 25, she was officially recognised for her positive impact in the community with a trip to Buckingham Palace where she met HRH the Countess of Wessex, the charity’s royal patron.

Mencap support worker Lesley McCormack pictured with Mencap’s CEO, Edel Harris.

Immensely passionate about her job in social care, Lesley went above and beyond throughout the pandemic where she took on extra shifts when people were isolating, picked up shopping and dropped off food parcels and PPE to those who needed it and made sure other carers and colleagues were okay.

She even gave up Christmas Day with her family in order to be there for the people with learning disabilities who she supports.

Lesley, who lives in Liverpool, said: “It was so exciting and such an honour to go to Buckingham Palace.

"I feel incredibly proud to do the job I do and am really pleased to be recognised in this way.”

Many of the people that Lesley supports struggled to understand what was happening as lockdown began, so finding new ways to ensure people were happy and well was critical.

And with everyone’s routine being lost, something which can be so important to people with a learning disability, she became a driving force in innovating, even creating a pop-up restaurant at the Mencap supported living service.

Edel Harris, chief executive at Mencap said: “Our vision at Mencap is for the UK to be the best place in the world for people with a learning disability to live happy and healthy lives, and Lesley embodies those values.

“We know that with the right support, people with a learning disability can live brilliant, fulfilled, and independent lives.