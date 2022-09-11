Wigan survivor of Manchester Arena terror attack speaks at UN Global Congress

Former Standish High School pupil Lucy Jarvis was one of nine young people affected by the attack at the Ariana Grande concert in 2017 to speak at the UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism in New York.

They highlighted the launch of their research project Bee The Difference, which aims to help future young survivors of terror.

They attended the international conference at the UN Headquarters in Manhattan to provide their unique perspective, alongside United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, civil society organisations, experts and academics.

The nine survivors advocated for improved support for children and young people whose lives are touched by terrorism.

The Bee The Difference survey was designed by the nine young Manchester survivors with UK disaster response charity National Emergencies Trust and Lancaster University.

Lucy, who spent two months in hospital following the attack, took on the role of guest editor of National Emergencies Trust’s Facebook and Instagram accounts throughout the young survivors’ time in New York.

She encouraged young people to take part in the Bee The Difference survey and raise awareness of the importance of mental health support.

The 22-year-old said: ‘I think a lot of young people don’t really talk that much about mental health to their families or older people.

"They might talk about it to themselves or to their friends the same age, but it’s not something that is really spoken about between different generations.”

The survey is open to everyone affected by the Manchester Arena attack who was under 18 at the time.

This includes those impacted indirectly through a loved one or friend, as well as those who were present at the arena when the attack took place.

Lead researcher Dr Cath Hill, who lectures in social work at Lancaster University, is a Manchester survivor, along with her son, who was 10 at the time.

She is the co-founder of the Manchester Survivors Choir and a volunteer advisor to the National Emergencies Trust.

Dr Hill said: “As a social worker I appreciate that speaking to children and young people about something as sensitive as terrorism can feel difficult, but if we shy away from this then there’s a real risk that their unique needs will be overlooked and underserved by society.

"It’s incredible that the nine young survivors leading Bee The Difference are being given a global platform by the UN. I know they will inspire young voices to speak up.”

The Bee The Difference research team, who are all members of the Manchester Survivors Choir, were also invited to perform at the UN’s Global Congress.

They sang a song written and composed for the event by Ellie Taylor, from North Wales, who was 15 and starting her GCSEs when she was caught up in the 2017 attack.

The survey will be open until October 17.

Anonymised findings will be shared with organisations who can help to create better outcomes for young survivors, from government to healthcare and education providers, to other civic and charitable bodies