Kate Penarski, assistant principal at St John’s CE Primary School in Abram, travels to The Gambia with her family every year to work in schools, hospitals, orphanages and other venues, and provide essential supplies.

In April she will be going once again to support pupils and staff at schools and to give items to hospitals.

Teacher Kate Penarski with children in The Gambia

But first, Miss Penarski is focusing on raising money to buy vital items for people in The Gambia, such as school uniforms, stationery and food.

She has set a target of £1,000 and has already collected more than £300.

Miss Penarski is paying for the trip herself, so all the money raised will go directly to making a difference for people there.

She said: “It’s going to be a real education focus to help the schools, but I will also go to hospitals with about one-fifth of the money to give them mosquito nets and blankets and medicines that they need.”

Miss Penarski has already been touched by the number of people wanting to contribute to her work and it follows huge support from pupils, parents and colleagues at St John’s Primary last year.

For her trip, members of St John’s Church in Abram are donating a lot of sanitary products for people in The Gambia, which is the smallest country in mainland Africa.

