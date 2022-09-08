Wigan teen takes on five-mile chariot challenge to raise money for once-in-a-lifetime Scout trip

Sixteen-year-old Charlotte Fern, a member of Golborne Scouts, will take on the testing fund-raiser on Saturday in a bid to raise £4,000.

If she reaches her target, the money would allow her to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea next year.

Hosted every four years by a different country, the jamboree brings together more than 40,000 Scouts from all over the world and includes people from a range of cultures, walks of life and backgrounds.

Charlotte with her chariot

To raise funds to cover the cost of the trip, Charlotte will be pulling a chariot for more than five miles this weekend.

Starting at Pennington Flash, she will walk with the chariot to Wigan Scouts’ headquarters on Greenhough Street, in Wigan town centre.

The inspiration for the fund-raiser came from one of the many activities that the Scouts offer at their camps.

Charlotte, who lives in Lowton, said: “We do a chariot race every year and this is one of the group’s favourite camps.

"The training is going well and I’ve spruced up the chariot with a paint job and sorted the wheels out.”

Charlotte’s group has held a range of fund-raising events already, but this is a solo effort to ensure she can afford the trip.

After an application process, including a personal statement, Charlotte was chosen to be one of just 4,000 Scouts from the UK to attend the jamboree.

Charlotte said: “The Scouts have always been a huge and important part of my life for the six years I’ve been there, even when I was one of the only girls there starting out. It would be very special to represent the UK at the jamboree.”

The 25th jamboree will take place from August 1 to 12 next year and will be hosted by the Korea Scout Association in North Jeolla.

The theme is Draw your Dream, which expresses the desire of Scouts to create their own festival in which they will grow dreams throughout.