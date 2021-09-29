Wigan teenager aiming to land junior driver title

Aimee Crompton-Hesford behind the wheel at a recent Young Driver lesson

She may not yet be of the legal age to take to the roads at the wheel of a car, but Aimee Crompton-Hesford has beaten off hundreds of other junior entries to reach the last stage of the Young Driver Challenge 2021, which was taking place this week.

The scheme encourages entrants, aged between 10 and 16, to learn valuable skills before they are lawfully allowed on the road, and is run by the UK’s largest pre-17 driving school.

Golborne teenager Aimee said: “I can’t believe I’ve made the final, I’m so pleased.

“I’m hoping to do well but I’m just going to enjoy it. I’ve had several lessons and really enjoyed them.

“You get straight on with learning how to handle a car and the instructors are very helpful.

“It’s good fun, but it’s going to help a lot when I get to 17 and start learning on the road.”

The final will be held at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire, with 20 finalists in each of the two categories, which are 10 to 13 and 14 to 16.

Drivers will take on a number of challenges including safely handling a steering slalom, tackling junctions and roundabouts, confident use of the gears and clutch control and performing manoeuvres such as parking and an emergency stop.

This is the seventh time the challenge has taken place, with former Top Gear and Fifth Gear host Quentin Wilson presenting the final.

Aimee was put forward by her instructor, who was left impressed by her skills after having lessons at Young Driver’s Manchester venue in a dual controlled Vauxhall Corsa.

If successful, she will receive £200 and Young Driver lessons worth £750, with other prizes also including vouchers and signed copies of Wilson’s book, Learn to Drive Without Tears and Tantrums.

Sue Waterfield, from Young Driver, said: “Congratulations to Aimee for making the final, it’s a real achievement. The skill of the talented drivers in the final surprises us every year.