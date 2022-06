Wigan operatic theatre company Three Towns collected donations from audiences at their comedy musical show Iolanthe, performed at St Joseph's Hall in Leigh.

A cheque for £245.77 was given to the Trussell Trust.

Three Towns' food collection received by Leigh Baptist Church's food bank

A food collection was also held during rehearsals which was given to Leigh Baptist Church’s food bank.

A member of Three Towns said: “A very grateful thank you to all those who contributed in any way.”