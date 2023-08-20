Organised by Wigan Rotary Club, the concert will feature the award winning Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band and Shevington-based mezzo-soprano Vicky Little who will lead the audience through the traditional patriotic favourities as well as performing solo items with the band in the first half.

Wigan Rotary president Eunice Smethurst said; “The Proms is probably the most famous celebration of classical music, with the Last Night being the most famous of all, thanks to its exuberant and celebratory atmosphere that is quite literally guaranteed to get everyone smiling and singing along.

Flags will be supplied on the night so all organiser need is for the public to come and join in what promises to be a great night of music with profits going into the club’s charities account for donation to local causes.

The concert takes place at 7.30pm on Friday September 29 at the band room on Enfield Street, Pemberton.