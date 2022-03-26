Robert Tither sent us this image of of St Paul’s Junior School, Goose Green, in 1951.

He is second left on the front row and says he can remember the names of most of the people in the picture.

St Paul's CE Junior School, Goose Green, in 1951

The headmaster then was a Mr Richardson. Mr Tither wonders if anyone else on that picture is reading and recalls those far off days.