Wigan Today reader rolls back the years to his school days more than seven decades ago
Older readers of Wigan Today are taken on a trip down memory lane by a local man who has unearthed a picture from his childhood.
By Charles Graham
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Robert Tither sent us this image of of St Paul’s Junior School, Goose Green, in 1951.
He is second left on the front row and says he can remember the names of most of the people in the picture.
The headmaster then was a Mr Richardson. Mr Tither wonders if anyone else on that picture is reading and recalls those far off days.