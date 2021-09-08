Wigan totem pole attracting attention from passers by

Edward Blagbrough next to his totem pole

A Wigan couple say they wanted to do something different after having a tall totem pole sculpted in their front garden.

The creation shows six biblical icons, and is carved from a sycamore tree that previously stood in that position.

Edward and Judith Blagbrough, who live at the Wigan Road property, in Standish, are pleased with how it has turned out, with it catching the attention of plenty of passers by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Blagbrough said: “It’s a bit mystic really, it’s a study of religious philosophy. There is probably a deeper message in it, but that is for people to personally decide on and interpret.

“Others would do different things, but I’m nearly 60 so I live in the past. I’m a gardener by hobby, so it was the natural thing to do. Some people have said they wouldn’t spend money on it, but I wouldn’t buy an Iphone.

“There’s been quite a lot of interest. Cars stop and people come on the property. There are Facebook chats about it which are quite lengthy, both good and bad, which is all part of it.”

The totem pole can be seen on the opposite side of the road to the Boars Head pub, and is most visible driving towards Wigan town centre.

Mr Blagbrough says he didn’t want to just get rid of the tree, so decided this was the best course of action, with future developments in mind.

“We did it out of necessity, I didn’t really want to chop it down, but we had to, so we got this instead. It’s still active and alive because the roots are embedded, but I’m going to have more work done on it.

“It is deteriorating as we speak so it will need further work and I want to put some arches on it.”

Mr Blagborough’s garden also features a very eye-catching golden bull and a mystic lady.