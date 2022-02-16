The itinerary has yet to be authorised but Standish is hoping that it can make the most of a four-day national party celebrating Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

June 2 to 5 has been chosen for the nation to hold its regal events, whether they be galas, processions or street parties.

Local businessman Martin Ainscough, who is also a deputy lord lieutenant of Greater Manchester, is in the vanguard of urging Wigan communities to do their royal bit this summer.

A flashback to the 1977 silver jubilee celebrations in the appropriately-named Coronation Street in Poolstock

And so it is no surprise that, as chairman of a Wigan committee organising jubilee events, that Standish is taking the lead at the moment.

Events will centre around the Thompson House Equestrian Centre on Pepper Lane. Pencilled in, subject to approval so far, include:

Thursday: Beacon-lighting and launch of the celebrations. A free event which will have stalls, food, a formal lighting of the beacon with a band and red, white and blue fireworks to end the evening.

Martin Ainscough

Saturday: A “day at the races” featuring a beer and food festival with live soul music.

Sunday: The Big Lunch, street parties and a Last Night of the Proms-style concert – an open community event with a focus on encouraging people who need support to go along and have a great

time.

Mr Ainscough said: “We want everyone to get involved in celebrations worthy of this history-making event.

“Older people remember the silver jubilee celebrations and how huge and popular they were - well we want not only to replicate them but better them too.

“We want street parties galore, carnivals, parades and all sorts of other celebratory events to make the platinum jubilee a truly special and memorable event.”

Mr Ainscough did warn that, like the Standish festivities, some of them will need to be approved by the authorities, especially those involving processions and setting up trestle tables in the street for parties.