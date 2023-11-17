News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Ukulele Club hits all the right notes during marathon performance for Children in Need

Talented musicians have been strumming for hours as they raise money for a good cause.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Members of Wigan Ukulele Club are playing a marathon 12-hour session at Asda, in Newtown, today to raise money for Children in Need.

They started at 9am and have continued singing and playing their ukes to entertain shoppers and collect donations.

The musicians regularly support charities and will return to the supermarket on December 16 and 17 to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

