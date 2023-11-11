Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jay Rayner and a panel of four other notables attended Wigan Little Theatre to answer audience questions that might change the way we think about food, cooking and eating.

The panel comprised foodies Nisha Katona, Rob Owen-Brown, Sophie Wright and Dr Annie Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show travels around the UK and in every venue features popular local food topics, needless to say, pies featured heavily, as well a Wigan’s traditional sweet treat, Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls.

Wigan Little Theatre hosted The Kitchen Cabinet with Jay Rayner chairing (left)

Special guests were Galloways Bakery Manager is Eric Scrivens and MD of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, John Winnard representing the town’s traditional fare.

People from across the region made up the audience and were invited to ask questions so that panel members shared their expertise and provided hints, tips and advice.

Chair of Wigan Little Theatre, Anne Woolley said: “We really enjoyed welcoming the BBC to our lovely theatre and were delighted that so many people made the journey to be present.”

Jay Rayner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wigan edition of The Kitchen Cabinet will be aired on Radio 4 on December 9 at 10.30am and is a Somethin’ Else production for BBC.

It is understood that after the recording Mr Rayner popped up Wigan Lane to sample some of the delights of Ella’s Turkish restaurant.