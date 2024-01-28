Wigan veteran shares experiences of nuclear testing on Christmas Island as he receives medal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian McDonald, from Appley Bridge, was one of the first people to be given the Nuclear Test Medal since the coronation of King Charles III.

It was presented for the time he spent on Christmas Island from 1952 to 1967, when work was being carried out on Britain’s nuclear programme.

Now 87, Mr McDonald regularly attends Age UK Wigan Borough’s soup and sandwich event and spoke about his experiences in a video with activities officer Steve Rowe.

Brian McDonald has received the Nuclear Test Medal for his time on Christmas Island

He reveals he was 21 when he was deployed by the Army to Christmas Island, having been exempt at the age of 18 because he was an apprentice engineer.

He set off with his regiment on the morning of December 29, 1952 and at first had no idea why he was going to the south Pacific island.

Mr McDonald said: “I sailed to Christmas Island on a troop ship called Dunera. It took us about six or seven weeks to get there. We went through the Panama Canal.

"I was a barber on board the ship, so lads that were on, more than likely I gave them a haircut.”

Mr McDonald was an engine fitter with the Royal Engineers and worked around the island, looking after the generators that supplied electricity.

It was only a few days after arriving that he discovered nuclear testing was being done there.

"I hadn’t been there very many days when they let the first bomb off,” he said. “I moved all over the island, but at one time I was down at the Port of London on the island and that’s when I saw the first bomb.”

He did not have any protection, but was told to cover his eyes with his hands – though he said that did not stop him seeing the flash of the bomb.

He described the noise made by the bombs as “something else” and saw aeroplanes fly into the aftermath to take readings.

Mr McDonald recalled seeing both hydrogen and atomic bombs during his time on Christmas Island.

His stint there has now been recognised with the Nuclear Test Medal, which recognises military, civilian and overseas staff and personnel who participated in Britain’s nuclear testing programme in the 1950s and 1960s.

He said: “I think it’s been long awaited. Obviously now it doesn’t mean as much as it would have done at the time really, but small mercies, I believe the expression is.”

Mr McDonald welcomed the introduction of the medal and highlighted the efforts to secure it for veterans several decades later.

He said: “I don’t think the British Government wanted to admit that there was a problem. Obviously most people think there was a problem and that’s why they have pursued this, I suppose, for so long. The Atomic Veterans’ Association, of which I am a member, pressed on regardless with this issue so we finally got a medal.”