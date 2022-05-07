Wigan village brings back its crazy duck race

Appley Bridge Villiage Festival will hold it’s popular duck race event this summer to raise money to help local schools.

By Holly Pritchard
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 4:55 am

Up to 2,000 rubber duckies will race on the canal from Heron’s Wharf, Appley Bridge on Sunday May 22 at 12.30pm and you can sponsor one for just £2.

A DJ set will kick-start the day at 11.30am, followed by a live band later.

Some of the volunteers and organisers of the Appley Duck Race event in May, from left, Alison Bishop-Otutaha with Semisi, four, Kate Rossington, Norman the Duck, Judith Nicholson with grandaughter Georgia, two.

It’s a family-friendly event which will have a fun-fair for the children to enjoy, a barbecue, food and drink trucks, prizes to be won and plenty more.

Proceeds will go towards Shevington Vale and All Saints Primary School funds.

This year the village and event organisers have made the concious effort to “go green” and do their bit to help the environment as they ask the public not to travel by carbut go by foot, cycle or public transport instead as parking spaces are limited.

Visitors could also catch the Kittywake boat from Wigan over to Appley Bridge and a train back for a nice, scenic day out and the chance to enjoy a little tipple from the gin festival or the local pubs.

The day has been organised by Appley Bridge Community Association plus village volunteers.

Board member Elaine Roper said: “We had all this planned for 2020 and we said we’d do it every two years but then the pandemic hit.

"We had everything ready, the banners were up, the tickets were on sale and then Covid came so it’s been hard for everybody and we understand that schools haven’t really had much help.

“But now we’re back and this wonderful day will bring our community together, and that’s what it’s all about in Appley Bridge.”

