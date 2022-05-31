Each year Aspull and Haigh Walking Day attracts hundreds, or even thousands, of people, some taking part in the procession and others lining the streets to watch.

But, as with most events, it had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walking Day in Aspull

Now it has been held again, howeverm with all the local churches, church organisations and schools represented as young and old walked side by side, some carrying banners.

The procession met at St David’s Church and paraded through the villages’ streets.

The event’s return was welcomed by many, particularly as its future was thrown into doubt 15 years ago.

As with other borough walking days, it used to be marshalled by police, but support was withdrawn after a change in traffic control regulations.

Couns Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready during the Aspull Walking Day procession

Aspull Rugby Club volunteers stepped into the breach to do the stewarding this year though.