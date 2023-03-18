For after several recent departures of members, Wigan Voices in Harmony is distinctly thin in the alto section.

And so it has launched an appeal for new recruits.

Voices in Harmony at a concert last year before several departures from the alto section

Chairman and musical director Ken Rees said: “Unfortunately in the last few months we have lost a number of members from our alto line.

"Anyone who has experience of group singing will know this causes an issue with balance.

"The group is a four part (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) vocal group who perform concerts in the local area with the aim of entertaining audiences and helping organisations (mainly church groups) raise much-needed funds.

"We rehearse every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at St Elizabeth’s Church Hall, Bolton Road, Aspull.

“So, if you’re an alto, enjoy singing songs from the shows, ’60s and ‘70s music, folk, and gospel, please give us a ring.