Wigan volunteers have been honoured for their work along the canals across the North West.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canal and River Trust, together with Marsh Charitable Trust have been recognising the work of teams and individuals across the trust’s 250-year-old navigable network at its annual volunteer awards.

There are awards for Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Team of the Year, Lead Volunteer of the Year, and Young Volunteer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are held in each of the trust’s six regions and are open to all volunteers across regional and national teams.

(left to right): David Booker, Marsh Charitable Trust ambassador; Jane Vevers, from Wigan Water Safety Education Volunteers; Katie Hutchinson, skills & learning coordinator at Canal & River Trust; Kath Waddington, from Wigan Water Safety Education Volunteers; and Richard Parry, chief exec at Canal & River Trust.

Wigan Water Safety Education Volunteers received the team of the year award in the North West.

The trust’s first team of Water Safety Education volunteers has, in just five months, delivered face to face water safety sessions to 4,852 children.

These interactive sessions help children to understand the dangers around open water and how to help in an emergency – and stay SAFE (Stay Away From the Edge).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Simons, volunteering manager at Canal and River Trust, said: “Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do, and I’d like to thank everyone in the North West who’s chosen to give their time volunteering on the canals.

“We simply couldn’t keep the North West’s waterways navigable and alive without the incredible dedication, enthusiasm, and skills of our volunteers.

"They play a huge part in protecting these vital spaces, whether by getting stuck into practical work, helping boaters through locks, inspiring the next generation of canal supporters, and even providing invaluable assistance during our response to flooding brought about by climate change.

"It’s amazing to see what we can achieve together, and it really shows how canals can bring people and communities together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our canal network is 250 years old and needs this support now more than ever, and we’d love to welcome more people to join us.

"Volunteering with the Canal and River Trust is flexible, fun, and a wonderful way to learn new skills, meet new friends, and make a real difference.

"If you’ve ever thought about giving it a go, come along to one of our participatory welcome sessions.

"There’s something for everyone, and we’d love to have you on board to help us keep our wonderful canals open and alive.”

Brian Marsh, chairman at the Marsh Charitable Trust, said: “We are pleased to be able to work with the Canal and River Trust once again to deliver these awards, recognising those who give their time to volunteer on our nation’s waterways, enhancing their heritage and supporting the wellbeing of those that use them.

"We would like to congratulate the individuals and volunteer teams who have been recognised through this year’s awards, from all across the UK, and we look forward to continuing to highlight these invaluable contributions in years to come.”