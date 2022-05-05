The local elections see a total of 85 candidates standing in the 25 wards in the borough and constituents can go and choose who they would like to see championing their local area.

Polls opened at 7am and continue through to the 10pm cut-off point after which counting begins at two centres in Wigan and Leigh.

The first results can be in within the first hour but areas with bigger turn-outs or closer calls in which recounts are required, can take several hours longer before a victor is declared.

Lottie Labradoodle pictured with a Wigan borough voter

Elections are held in all of Wigan borough’s 25 wards in three out of every four years, usually on the first Thursday in May.