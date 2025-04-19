Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Big Wigan Walk Week is back next month and set to be the biggest yet.

The third annual borough walking festival will feature more than 55 free events between Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, June 1.

Highlights include the return of favourites from last year such as the Top Lock Canal History Walk, a stroll around Wigan Flashes with Lancashire Wildlife Trust and the Uncle Joe’s Mint BallTrail.

Among the new additions, meanwhile, are an early morning Sunrise Walk from Robin Park, an Evening Wander in Borsdane Wood, and a trek along the Community Rail Trail from Wigan to Hindley.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods who is planning to walk 400,000 steps this month for charity, said: “Last year’s Big Wigan Walk Week was an incredible event with more than 400 walkers joining us across the nine days – and this year promises to be bigger and better still, with even more organised group walks to choose from!

“There are history trails celebrating our rich industrial heritage and nature walks where you can explore and learn more about the world around you. Many of the walks are short and easy going, while others present more of a challenge; so there really is something for everyone.

“The really great thing about the Big Wigan Walk Week is the amazing sense of community, with people coming together from all over the borough and beyond to be active in the fresh air and enjoy the sights and sounds of spring.”

Organised by the council’s Be Well service and taking place over the late May Bank Holiday weekend and half term, the Big Wigan Walk Week also coincides with the final week of National Walking Month and the GM Walking Festival.

Beginning with a Bee Network Canal Walk along the improved towpaths between Wigan and Appley Bridge, there are activities all over the borough – including at Pennington Flash and Three Sisters, two of the popular beauty spots that make up Greater Manchester’s first and only National Nature Reserve, the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh.

Elsewhere, the Mint Ball Trail on Thursday, May 29 will tell the story of one of Wigan’s most famous exports – the Uncle Joe’s Mint Ball – with a guided tour from Wigan Museum around points of interest in the town centre, including the famous Toffee Works factory on Dorning Street.

The festival will culminate on Sunday, June 1 with the New Wigan Way – a nine-mile circular walk encompassing Wigan’s past, present and future.

Setting off from Trencherfield Mill near the iconic Wigan Pier, walkers will follow the historic Leeds-Liverpool Canal up to Haigh Hall before returning through the Plantations to the town centre – where the exciting new Fettlers development will soon start to fill the former Galleries site.

The major flagship walks are already available to book via the free Be Well Wigan mobile app or online booking site, with more to be added soon. All walks are free.

Those who haven’t booked a Be Well activity before will simply need to create a free booking account at checkout.

To find out more about the festival visit bewellwigan.org/bigwiganwalkweek