William Higham enlisted in the Royal Air Force in 1939 and was involved in multiple bombing raids prior to transporting supplies and aeroplanes in North Africa.

During one raid over Germany a bomb became stuck in the bomb-bay but he still managed to land safely.

William completed 10 raids with 51 squadrons but on one occasion he crashed while returning to base, spending three months in hospital.

The bench in Mesnes Park

Following the war he launched a chain of florists and right to the end was keen to make a difference in the borough and so left £2m in his will to the Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust.

His donation has allowed for military bands to apply for funding through the Higham Foundation to play concerts in his beloved Mesnes Park.

And a bench has now been installed there as a salute to William, carved by Simon Archer of Wisewood in Formby.

William Higham

Wigan Council leader, David Molyneux said: “William Higham made a huge contribution to our borough, both during his time fighting in the war and later when he returned home and made an invaluable donation to the Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust.

“It is so important that we celebrate his achievements, his bravery and his survival against the odds. It is an absolute honour to be installing this bench at one of the most well-visited parks in the borough and one that meant so much to William so that his memory lives on.”

William was not the only member of his family to survive the war, as he had another five brothers that also fought bravely in conflict zones all over the world.

One of their heroic deeds was highlighted by Winston Churchill - the rescue of 78 soldiers from the Souda Beach in Crete.

QR codes will be available to scan to find out more about William and his brothers heroics during the war

Their stories will also be included as part of the new bench through a special QR code that visitors will be able to scan to find out more.