Wigan war veteran's astonishing 457-day fund-raising challenge in memory of every soldier who died in Afghanistan

That telling figure is the number of British soldiers who did not return from the war in Afghanistan, a conflict in which 42-year-old Andrew O’Donoghue was a participant.

And his aim is to raise as much money as possible for survivors less fortunate than himself who lost limbs in the war, either through gunshot wounds, road smashes or, most commonly, improvised incendiary devices (IEDs).

The Ashton dad of one, who was in the Queen’s Lancashire and later Duke of Lancaster’s regiments during 22 years of armed forces service not only in Afghanistan but also in Iraq, will be boosting the funds of limbless veterans charity Blesma.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super-fit Andrew O'Donoghue who is due to finish his daily 4.57km run challenge in August next year

He has set himself a modest target of £1,000 and, having started in May, is already close to halfway there.

But with still more than 400 daily runs to go he will only be finishing this mammoth feat in August 2023!

Andrew, who is these days a triathlon instructor said: “I consider myself fortunate to have come through both of those conflicts pretty much unscathed both physically and mentally.

"But there were plenty of soldiers who did not. A total of 457 did not come home and then there are those helped by Blesma which is dedicated to assisting serving and ex-servicemen and women who have suffered life-changing limb loss or the use of a limb, an eye or loss of sight in the honourable service of our country.

"So I have set myself this challenge which started on May 16. It benefits me as well as Blesma because I find fitness is good for both the body and mind. I like pushing myself: it keeps me strong.

"And I also hope it will raise the profile of Blesma and the ex-service personnel it cares for.”

Andrew has mainly been running round the area where he lives. Sometimes when the weather is really bad or he’s pushed for time he takes to a treadmill at home, but it is all faithfully recorded for his followers on Facebook and Instagram.

On the evening of Wednesday July 6 the cause will be given an extra boost when Garswood Hall Bowling Club, of which Andrew’s father-in-law is a member, hosts a 7pm charity bowling match between the ladies and the gentlemen followed by refreshments and raffles indoors. And during this time Andrew is scheduled to run into the Nicol Road club on completing his latest 4.57km run.

Andrew says that if for some reason, he is indisposed by illness or an emergency between now and August 23, he will make up for the lost days with further runs, perhaps sometimes resorting to swimming or cycling instead.

He says that he will be joined by family, friends and members of his “armed forces family” on some of the runs.

To track his progress follow him on Strava Challenge 457 ( Andrew ), Facebook @challenge 457 or Instagram @Challenge457_