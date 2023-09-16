Wigan Warriors fans enjoy behind the scenes experience thanks to club partner

Watch more videos on Shots!

Davanti Tyres – a business partner of the club – hosted a unique social media competition “Become a Warrior” and the selected winner, Mollie Evans, was accompanied by her mother Olivia Barnett and her younger brother Alfie for the day.

Mollie and the family were given the VIP treatment from start to finish, beginning with a meet and greet over breakfast with some of their favourite players including Sam Powell and Toby King.

Mollie Evans and her brother Alfie with Harvey Hill, Kai Pearce-Paul and Toby King

They then enjoyed a tour of Robin Park HQ to see where and how the team trains, with exclusive access to the players’ gym, recovery and changing rooms.

The tour then moved over to the DW stadium where the group were able to meet the team that prepares the kit for each game and see where the shirts are printed for each player.

A pitch-side tour followed, which included a trip to the media gantry where all televised games are filmed from.

They were then given the chance to watch the players train in the gym and outside, giving Mollie and her family an exclusive insight into the type of exercises the team do as part of their game preparations.

Both Mollie and Alfie were invited to participate in the warm up where Alfie had the opportunity to train on pitch alongside Junior Nsemba.

After watching the team run through drills from the side of the pitch, the group then had the opportunity to take part in some more activities with the players including ball passing and a Davanti throwing challenge alongside Kai Pierce-Paul, Toby King and Harvie Hill.

To conclude the day, the group enjoyed lunch alongside the team and captured some final pictures with the players.

Olivia Barnett said “My daughter Mollie entered the competition via Davanti Tyres and was looking forward to it so much as we are all Wigan Warriors fans.

"We all had an amazing day from start to finish, all the boys were very welcoming and we had chats with a few of them including Bevan French,Toby King, Sam Powell and Junior Nsemba.