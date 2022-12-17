First team players Ethan Havard and Junior Nsemba joined the Alcedo Care team at its branch on Beecham Court, Goose Green, to boost awareness of its festive charitable initiative that aims to collect new and unused toys, toiletries and clothing, which will be re-distributed to families and individuals in need in the community before Christmas.

Alcedo’s distinctive recruitment vehicle has been transformed into a mobile festive grotto for the campaign and they have the support of Father Christmas.

Ethan Harvard, Al (Alcedo Care Mascot), Junior Nsemba.

It is hoped that everyone who visits it makes a contribution to the campaign as the company will collect toys for children of all ages and everyday toiletries and items of clothing. Every single item that is collected will be re-distributed in Wigan and across the North West, helping to support those struggling during the traditional season of goodwill.

Group events manager at Alcedo Care, Adam Garvey, said: “When we came up with the idea for a charitable Christmas campaign, we looked to the local community close to each of our offices for support to ensure it was a success.

"We have a fantastic relationship with Wigan Warriors so they were the natural choice to help us raise awareness of the initiative. Sadly, with the cost of living on the up and Christmas fast approaching, some families and individuals are really struggling, so to be able to help with everyday items, clothing and toys is something we were keen to do.”

A product of the club’s Futures programme, 22-year-old Ethan Havard is now a prominent player in the first team. He said: “The Alcedo grotto was enjoyed by all who visited. Being part of a festive, fun-filled day that saw lots of essential items and products collected for those in need was a pleasure.”

Ethan Harvard, Andy Boardman, Al (Alcedo Care Mascot), Claire Culshaw, Junior Nsemba, Shane Eccles.

Still only 18 years old, Junior Nsemba has come through the Academy system and found his place in the first team last season. He said: “Supporting the local community is an important part of the club and its great to see a local business with the same ethos. Alcedo Care really wants to help those in need in Wigan and across the North West and I was more than happy to help out.”

