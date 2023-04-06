Wigan Warriors officially open new housing development
Players from Wigan Warriors first-team have officially opened a new borough housing development.
Marking a new partnership between Warriors and developer Miller Homes, Ethan Havard and Jacob Douglas helped launch the sales centre and show home at Ashton’s Eston View.
The 67-home site will introduce an entirely new neighbourhood to the area – and the builder has been linking up with local groups and initiatives ever since announcing its plans to develop Eston View.
In a celebration of "all things Wigan”, attendees were treated to Galloways pies as well as a chance to meet Wigan Warriors players and hold the Challenge Cup.
A prize draw to win a signed shirt was also run on the day.
Geoff Warburton, sales director for Wigan Warriors said: “We’re very excited about our new partnership with Miller Homes as they bring new homes to the area.
"As they create a new community in Ashton, we were glad to be able to offer the chance for potential new residents a chance to meet some of their local stars!”