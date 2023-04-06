News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors officially open new housing development

Players from Wigan Warriors first-team have officially opened a new borough housing development.

By Sian Jones
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Marking a new partnership between Warriors and developer Miller Homes, Ethan Havard and Jacob Douglas helped launch the sales centre and show home at Ashton’s Eston View.

The 67-home site will introduce an entirely new neighbourhood to the area – and the builder has been linking up with local groups and initiatives ever since announcing its plans to develop Eston View.

Jacob Douglas and Ethan Havard from Wigan Warriors with Sales Advisors Amelia Suffell and Kayleigh Jones with the challenge cup.Jacob Douglas and Ethan Havard from Wigan Warriors with Sales Advisors Amelia Suffell and Kayleigh Jones with the challenge cup.
In a celebration of "all things Wigan”, attendees were treated to Galloways pies as well as a chance to meet Wigan Warriors players and hold the Challenge Cup.

A prize draw to win a signed shirt was also run on the day.

Geoff Warburton, sales director for Wigan Warriors said: “We’re very excited about our new partnership with Miller Homes as they bring new homes to the area.

"As they create a new community in Ashton, we were glad to be able to offer the chance for potential new residents a chance to meet some of their local stars!”

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ sales director for the North West, said: “We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes to bring something spectacular to Wigan with Eston View, and the day is nearly here for everyone to enjoy it with us.

"It was great to celebrate all things Wigan!”

