Wigan Warriors open a pop-up club store in shopping mall
Wigan Warriors will have a pop-up Club Store in the town centre leading up to Christmas.
The temporary shop, which will be stocking a selection of Cherry and Whites’ items including 2023 home shirts and plenty of Christmas gift ideas will be situated opposite HSBC in the Grand Arcade.
Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We’re delighted to welcome Wigan Warriors back into the centre with their temporary pop-up Christmas shop. It’s a great addition to our existing Christmas retail offering.”
The store will be trading every Friday and Saturday through to Friday December 23 between 9.30am and 4.30pm. It will take card only payments.
Nicola Prior, head of retail at Wigan Warriors, said: “We are pleased to be able to have a pop-up stall in the Grand Arcade on the run-up to Christmas. Our fans will be able to buy a selection of our products that make perfect Christmas gifts. We can’t wait to see our fans there!”