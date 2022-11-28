The temporary shop, which will be stocking a selection of Cherry and Whites’ items including 2023 home shirts and plenty of Christmas gift ideas will be situated opposite HSBC in the Grand Arcade.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We’re delighted to welcome Wigan Warriors back into the centre with their temporary pop-up Christmas shop. It’s a great addition to our existing Christmas retail offering.”

The new Warriors pop-up store

The store will be trading every Friday and Saturday through to Friday December 23 between 9.30am and 4.30pm. It will take card only payments.