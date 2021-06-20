Sam, a centre who made his debut for for Adrian Lam's side last year, lost his father Dave Halsall, 47, earlier this week.

Sam, 19, was loaned to Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder earlier this month. And today, (Sunday June 20), just days after his tragic loss, and poignantly on Father's Day, he was named in the startling line up against Oldham RLFC in the Betfred Championship clash.

Incredibly, Sam scored a try in the clash, in which his team ran out 40-6 winners at Kingston Park.

Tributes have been paid to the Orrell resident from across the town, and Warriors wore black armbands in memory or Mr Halsall during their fixture against Hull KR.

Amateur club Shevington Sharks also paid tribute to Mr Halsall, saying: "The club is in total shock at the news... of the sudden passing of Dave Halsall. To say we are devastated is a understatement. He was so, so proud of Sam, especially when he signed for Wigan Warriors "

The Orrell Blog, a community social media page, also expressed its condolences to the Halsall family, writing: “RIP to this Orrell Gentlemen, Dave Halsall.

"Dave often use to message the blog many times for different reasons ( like many of you do) and on a couple of occasions it was about rugby and the youngsters of Orrell.

Sam Halsall and dad Dave

"I remember the time he messaged about his son Sam who made the Wigan Warriors squad and he was so extremely proud of his him, an local ex St Peter’s pupil who had worked incredibly hard to get in the squad.

"He gave me permission to post about him and he was so thankful I had done that sending follow up messages about it. I use to see him at the cricket club always with a drink and laughing with his mates.

"RIP Dave, our hearts go out to your wife Tracy and children Sam and India."

Responding to the tributes, Sam said: "Thankyou everyone for the kind words and messages. It really means a lot to us as a family to see how loved and adored he was by so many."

Sam Halsall

Hundreds of comments were posted across the Facebook posts in tribute to Mr Halsall.

“Dave was without question one of the best, a true gentleman," one said.

Another wrote: "One of the nicest lads you will ever meet. Thoughts and prayers are with the Halsall family at this sad time x".