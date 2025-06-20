Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity will honour the life of a rugby league teenager who died suddenly.

Layla Balenski suffered a brain haemorrhage which triggered a stroke after plunging down the stairs at her home in October.

She underwent numerous operations and intense therapy and had astonished medical professionals by her recovery.

But sadly Layla, who played for Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses, died last weekend just two days after celebrating at her 15th birthday party.

Since her passing, tributes have poured in from across the rugby league community and beyond.

A Gofundme has been set up to help raise money for her funeral, while a balloon release will also take place at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club on Saturday June 21 at 12.15pm.

Wigan and Wakefield will pay tribute to Layla with a minutes applause ahead of kick-off, with the women’s team set to honour Layla on Sunday.

A statement by the Warriors said: “Clubs have come together to honour Layla’s life with messages of love and support, whilst friends and teammates have shared memories and photos. The words Forever 15 are now seen everywhere — not just as a symbol of how young Layla was, but of the lasting mark she has left behind.

“Layla Balenski will be remembered for her strength, smile, love for rugby league, and for the way she brought people together — in hope, celebration, and now, remembrance. Layla was a daughter, teammate, friend, and fighter.

"Her story has touched countless lives, and her legacy will continue in every girl who laces up her boots and dreams big — just like Layla.

“Everyone at Wigan Warriors sends their deepest condolences to Layla’s family, friends and Ince Rose Bridge at this sad time.

“Wigan Warriors Women will pay tribute to Layla ahead of Sunday’s clash against Leigh Leopards at Robin Park Arena.”