A man has been jailed for nine years and four months for causing the death of a popular Wigan rugby league referee in a motorway collision.

Ghulam Haider, 22, from Dudley, was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court today (Friday June 20) after he pleaded guilty to causing Cliff Tamou’s death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

He was also given a five-year driving ban to start when he is released from prison.

The court was told that Staffordshire Police were called at 9.55pm on Thursday February 27 this year to reports of a collision involving a Toyota Avensis and a white MAN Truck HGV on the southbound M6 between junctions 15 and 16.

Tragically the lorry driver, 58-year-old Cliff, who was out of the HGV as it had broken down, was fatally injuried and died at the scene.

Haider, the driver of the Toyota, was taken to hospital with leg and facial injuries.

Cliff’s family said: “Cliff Tamou, 58, who moved to the UK over 30 years ago from New Zealand and settled in the Wigan area, was a devoted husband, father to six children and five grandchildren.

“He was a lorry driver for many years and loved playing, refereeing and coaching rugby.

Chief Insp Scott McGrath, the force’s Road Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Cliff’s family at this difficult time.

“This is a tragic case of a completely avoidable death on our roads which has left a family without their loved one.

“I want to take this opportunity to emphasise that if you get behind the wheel of a car and drive dangerously, the consequences can be catastrophic.”