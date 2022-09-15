Wigan Warriors visit Derian House Children's Hospice
Rugby players from the Wigan Warriors paid a visit to Derian House Children’s Hospice to meet the staff, volunteers and young patients.
The star players looked around the Chorley-based hospice to learn more about the services that they provide.
Supplying respite and end-of-life care for more than 450 families of seriously ill children from across the North West, Derian House was rated “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission in 2019.
Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “We’ve been blown away, not just by the services at Derian House but by the level of care that they provide for families.
Most Popular
-
1
Appeal for witnesses to road smash that left Wigan schoolgirl with serious injuries
-
2
Wigan engineer needs facial reconstruction surgery after freak industrial accident
-
3
Food hygiene ratings Wigan: the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and canteens awarded new rating by the Food Standards Agency in August
"None of us want to have to need to use a hospice, but it’s comforting to see that these services are here to support families if they need it.
Smiles could be seen all round as the rugby stars tested their sense of sight, smell and taste during some sensory activities in the messy play zone.
Read More
Things then got competitive as Derian’s young people challenged the Warriors to a few games of boccia and curling.
A meditation session allowed the team to relax and unwind under the instruction of Derian’s family counsellor.
The visit was wrapped up by speeches as well as a group photo with the team.
Matt Peet said: “It was very humbling for us all. We felt it when we went home over the weekend to spend time with our families. No matter what happens in our next few games, this experience has really put things into perspective for us all.”