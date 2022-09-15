The star players looked around the Chorley-based hospice to learn more about the services that they provide.

Supplying respite and end-of-life care for more than 450 families of seriously ill children from across the North West, Derian House was rated “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission in 2019.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “We’ve been blown away, not just by the services at Derian House but by the level of care that they provide for families.

Wigan Warriors with the Derian House staff

"None of us want to have to need to use a hospice, but it’s comforting to see that these services are here to support families if they need it.

Smiles could be seen all round as the rugby stars tested their sense of sight, smell and taste during some sensory activities in the messy play zone.

Things then got competitive as Derian’s young people challenged the Warriors to a few games of boccia and curling.

Derian House residents challenged the Warriors to a few games of boccia and curling

A meditation session allowed the team to relax and unwind under the instruction of Derian’s family counsellor.

The visit was wrapped up by speeches as well as a group photo with the team.

Matt Peet said: “It was very humbling for us all. We felt it when we went home over the weekend to spend time with our families. No matter what happens in our next few games, this experience has really put things into perspective for us all.”

Lynn Grayson, director of clinical services at Derian House, said: “It meant a lot to have the Wigan Warriors here. Not only did their visit bring joy to our young people but it also showed the staff how valued they all are. They do some amazing work.

“I’d like to thank the Wigan Warriors for giving us the opportunity to talk about and share what we do here. It is so important for us to raise awareness of our services so that the families who need us know we are here.

“I wish the Wigan Warriors the best of luck in their next game – I know there’ll be a few of us here cheering the team on!”

