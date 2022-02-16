Ken Moffitt says it is particularly time for a rethink about cemetery deeds concerning cremated remains.

Payments are made to Wigan Council for urns to be buried in one of their cemeteries for a set period. Eventually they come up for renewal but if no new payment is made, they are exhumed and the contents scattered so that the plot can be re-used for a new interment.

The 81-year-old former civil servant from Sedgefield Drive, Beech Hill, feels this is a sad indignity which, when he’s no longer around to pay new instalments, might befall his mother and father William and Ethel who both died in 2000 and whose ashes are buried at Wigan Cemetery at Ince.

Ken Moffitt

The feeling of injustice is compounded by the fact that these rules do not apply to those who are buried rather than cremated.

Meanwhile Mr Moffitt is also upset at the amount of time it took for the cremated remains of his 77-year-old wife Maureen to be interred in the same cemetery.

She died on October 20 from pneumonia and heart problems, the funeral took place on November 10 but it was only on January 6 that her ashes were buried and then there were several more weeks’ delay before the plaque could be affixed.

The late Maureen Moffitt

Mr Moffitt said: “There are several issues at hand here which I think are unacceptable.

“By any stretch of the imagination, no-one suffering the loss of a loved one should have to wait that long for a burial to take place. There was almost a two-month gap.

“This wasn’t the undertakers - they did a superb job. It was Wigan Council.

“And recently I had a deed pushed through my letterbox giving me the option to keep the plot belonging to my parents, in which case I had to pay another £100-plus pounds.

Ethel Moffitt's memorial plaque

“I paid the money even though I had been told that the lease was for 25 years in which case I shouldn’t have been billed for another three years.

“The new deed is only for 20 and it worries me that they might face the indignity of being exhumed and their ashes one day when I or other relatives are no longer around to pay the bill.

“It doesn’t seem fair. You don’t see coffins being dug up because relatives haven’t kept up with the payments - and earth burials take up far less room than interred urns. So why this discrepancy and unfairness? It’s time for a re-think.

“I don’t want to think of this happening to my wife’s remains either.

William and Ethel Moffitt

“All of these issues I have faced show a complete lack of sympathy or concern for the feelings of the bereaved. I have written to the authority about both matters but have not received a response.”

A spokesperson from Wigan Council said: “We understand that decisions around cremations and burials are very personal, and that the choices around this must meet individual needs.

“As such, it is important that we have a variety of options available.

“Some of these options include full earth burials and there is also the option to lease a cremated remain grave, which is smaller but still has a headstone and, in line with legislation, these are available on a 99-year lease.

“There is also the option for cremated remains to be buried below ground in our gardens of remembrance with a memorial tablet.

“As part of our move for added flexibility, renewal terms for memorial tablets were widened and there is now the option to purchase 20-, 30- and 50-year leases.

Maureen Moffitt's memorial plaque

“Our team are always on hand to help with any questions or queries that may arise, and we are happy to support anyone in coming to the decision on which option would best fit their circumstances.”

The spokesperson also drew attention to the following pieces of information:

Cremated remains burial have been available in memorial tablet form from 1986. These can be leased on 20, 30 and 50 year leases. For people with an existing lease, there is a significant discount for renewal. Since a change in legislation in 1974, full earth burials are now unable to be leased for longer than 100 years (this is UK-wide).

Wigan Council made a decision to offer 99-year leases on full earth burials. It has not yet been 99-years since 1974 which explains why you don’t see earth burials being exhumed at this time.

There is also the relatively new option to buy a cremated remain grave. These are smaller but still have a headstone. This option has the same 99-year lease as full burials.

Prior to this, plots were sold in perpetuity which is why you don’t see exhumations of burials before this date.