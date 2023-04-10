News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Wigan woman celebrates 101st birthday

A Wigan care home threw a surprise celebration for a resident’s 101st birthday.

By Sian Jones
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Staff at Lakeside Nursing Home is Standish surprised Marion Anderton with balloons, cake and flower to mark the special occasion.

Marion is the second person in her family to reach this next milestone after her mother Margaret Laithwaite did the same 23 years ago

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
RETRO: Vintage Easter scenes in Wigan
Staff at Lakeside Nursing Home in Standish celebrating Marion Anderton's 101st BirthdayStaff at Lakeside Nursing Home in Standish celebrating Marion Anderton's 101st Birthday
Staff at Lakeside Nursing Home in Standish celebrating Marion Anderton's 101st Birthday
Most Popular

Many things have changed since Marion, who has lived at Lakeside since 2016, was born in 1922 just four years after the end of the First World War and three decades before the late Queen Elizabeth II took to the throne.

Marion was also born on the same day the Anglo-Irish Treaty was given "the force of law" when the Irish Free State Act received Royal Assent immediately after Parliament had passed it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The celebration was on a slightly smaller scale from Marion’s 100th birthday where the home collected more than 200 cards after issuing an appeal on social media.

WiganElizabeth IIStandishParliament