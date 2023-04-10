Wigan woman celebrates 101st birthday
A Wigan care home threw a surprise celebration for a resident’s 101st birthday.
Staff at Lakeside Nursing Home is Standish surprised Marion Anderton with balloons, cake and flower to mark the special occasion.
Marion is the second person in her family to reach this next milestone after her mother Margaret Laithwaite did the same 23 years ago
Many things have changed since Marion, who has lived at Lakeside since 2016, was born in 1922 just four years after the end of the First World War and three decades before the late Queen Elizabeth II took to the throne.
Marion was also born on the same day the Anglo-Irish Treaty was given "the force of law" when the Irish Free State Act received Royal Assent immediately after Parliament had passed it.
The celebration was on a slightly smaller scale from Marion’s 100th birthday where the home collected more than 200 cards after issuing an appeal on social media.