Staff at Lakeside Nursing Home is Standish surprised Marion Anderton with balloons, cake and flower to mark the special occasion.

Marion is the second person in her family to reach this next milestone after her mother Margaret Laithwaite did the same 23 years ago

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Lakeside Nursing Home in Standish celebrating Marion Anderton's 101st Birthday

Many things have changed since Marion, who has lived at Lakeside since 2016, was born in 1922 just four years after the end of the First World War and three decades before the late Queen Elizabeth II took to the throne.

Marion was also born on the same day the Anglo-Irish Treaty was given "the force of law" when the Irish Free State Act received Royal Assent immediately after Parliament had passed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad