Bek Jones, is from Hindley Green in Wigan and lives with her partner, John, and two boys, Jenson, eight, and Hugo, six.

The 29-year-old began writing songs and recording her own music after watching some documentaries about her favourite female music artists during lockdown, where she found the inspiration to follow her dreams finally.

WIGAN/LEIGH - 05-09-22 Bek Jones, 29, has recently began a solo music career after writing songs during lockdown and followed her dreams to record a song in a studio ' Woman' hit number two in the itunes Rock charts.

Bek said: “I’ve always wanted to be a musician but I put it off for ages and got caught up in the world of work and being a mum.

“I’ve had some good jobs, but I’ve just always felt like they’re not really 100 per cent for me.

"During lockdown, I bought a microphone so that I could connect it to my laptop and record demos into it. Since then, I’ve just been writing all the time, once I’ve put the kids to bed.

"I write my songs using my acoustic guitar with the vision that it would sound good on electric and use an old keyboard too.

"My first single, Woman, I recorded in a studio. I went to a guy called John Kettle, who has a studio in TMP college in Wigan.

"He’s fantastic and he helped me to make it sound exactly how I wanted it to.

“It is a song about female empowerment. At the time, I didn’t really feel like a strong woman and so I wrote it to lift me up and to inspire other women too.

“My musical inspirations are Stevie Nicks, Shania Twain and Dolly Parton. I just love that they’re from working class backgrounds and have made a career for themselves in this industry.

"My own music has an older sound to it, like from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, mixed with rock, blues and with a hint of folk.

"I’ve been trying to push myself to get over the fear of just putting my music out there but one day I would love to play live shows and earn a living doing what I love. That would be amazing.

"I want to encourage others to follow their dreams.”