A grieving daughter is marking the first anniversary of her father’s death by setting up a support group to help others cope with the loss of their loved ones.

Rachel Juniper’s dad John Silcock suffered a heart attack and sadly died on September 20, 2023 – exactly a year ago – just two days after his 75th birthday.

It was devastating for Rachel and the rest of their family, including her mum Christine, brother Michael and Mr Silcock’s five grandchildren.

Rachel Juniper with her dad John Silcock

Rachel, 38, said: “It’s been the hardest year of my life.

"The only way I explain it is my head understands he’s gone, but my heart can’t understand he isn’t coming back. I’m still raw.

"I’m very lucky, I have amazing friends and family around me and even though I have had the loneliest days, I have never been lonely.”

Rachel, a mum of two who lives in Orrell, had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and received therapy to help cope with her grief.

When that came to end, she was advised to speak to people in a similar situation and asked for details of a local support group – but was told such a group did not exist.

So she has now set up a bereavement group, named John’s Corner, which will meet at 6.30pm every Thursday at The Hub at St Thomas The Martyr Church in Up Holland.

She says there has been a lot of interest in the group since she announced her plans on social media and around 35 people were expected to attend the first meeting this week.

It is free to attend and people can go as often or as little as they like. Refreshments will be provided thanks to sponsorship from local businesses.

Rachel said: “It’s a place to come and be yourself for one-and-a-half hours a week.

"One of the biggest things I have found with grief is everyone sees the flowers and social media, but they don’t see the trauma behind it and the comfort of looking for a sign. The world keeps turning and yours doesn’t at times.

"I want people to feel this is a place where they can come and be themselves for a short time in the week and meet other people grieving. It doesn’t have to be recent – I think it would be really healthy and productive to have different stages of grief.”

Rachel describes her dad as “well-loved” and believes he would welcome her efforts to help others.

"My dad would volunteer with the Samaritans every now and again,” she said. “We never had a Christmas without a stranger sitting round the table who my dad had befriended and didn’t want them to be by themselves on Christmas Day.

"Part of me is praying he is okay with it. Part of me knows my dad would have wanted to help people, so I want to use his spirit and energy to help strangers.”

To find out more, go to John’s Corner (Bereavement Group) on Facebook.