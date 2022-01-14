Wigan woman hopes to inspire more people after reaching the final of an international racing competition

Vikki Campbell

Vikki Campbell, 37, from Atherton, works with people who have learning disabilities in the community as an assistant practitioner for the NHS, but her dream is to be involved in motorsports.

The mother-of-three has made the final 50 of the Formula Woman competition, with 800 applicants from countries across the world entering, and is now a step closer to earning a McLaren seat in the British GT Championships.

She said: “I could cry talking about it, I can’t believe it. I’ve worked hard and did everything I could to get through and it’s paid off I suppose. This is what I want, and I want it so bad.

“I’ve got a load of emotions, it’s all been so fast paced so sometimes it just hits me that I’m one of the 50 to get through. It’s made determined because I have that drive, knowing I can do it.

“To drive in the British GT would be a dream come true. It’s not just about winning, it’s about being able to do something that I am passionate about and that I’ve dreamt about doing."

To reach the final competitors had to undertake different activities including a fitness test and a media test. One of the assessments saw the competitors change the wipers on a Vauxhall Corsa E without any help, while Vikki was also assessed on track by professional driver Charlotte Birch.

A highlight for the finalist was being surrounded by like minded people in the competition.

“All the women I was up against are fantastic and really talented. Just being around other people who are interested in motorsport and racing was another great thing, because not many women are.

“Even though you’re up against each other, it is a community where we all want each other to achieve and we all provide support. I’m proud to be part of that kind of community and I love trying to inspire other women. I want to drive them forward, because they can if they want to, anything is possible.

“My three girls come all over the country with us and I hope they will chase their dreams as well.”

The big event takes place on March 3, with Vikki preparing by karting at the Three Sisters circuit and using a racing simulator at Century Sim in Warrington.

As well as this she is continuing her weekly mindfulness and racing coaching with Neil Riddiford from Izone Performance at Silverstone, while she will complete a new six week Motorsport fitness program.