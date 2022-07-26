Karen Florence staged the demonstration, Free The Beagles, to raise awareness and protest against company, MBR Acres, for its beagle dog testing facilities.

The American conglomerate is a beagle breeding facility with a base in Cambridgeshire, UK, which prepares and supplies the hounds to be used for research purposes, and is part of Marshall BioResources.

Free the Beagles event.

Anti-vivisection protesters gathered in Manchester to oppose to the use of live animals for scientific research at the American-owned facility.

Karen said: “In 2022 there is neither place nor need for animal experimentation when more ethical, appropriate and indeed cheaper alternatives are available.

“Certain evil and vested interests perpetuate this henious trade where beagle mums and pups live in sqaulid and miserable conditions and are used to ultimately to die in these testing facilities.

“All this happens in the name of and under the guise of medical experimentation.

Free the Beagles event organiser, Karen florence.

“Manchester joined 74 other towns and cities to raise awareness amongst the public about this cruelty and the response from people protesting and raising awareness in Piccadilly Gardens was incredible.

“Page after page of petitions were signed and MBR were rocked to their very evil foundations by the collective outcry of a shocked country and its people. "The wall of that citadel of torture and slaughter in Huntingdon is about to fall brick by brick and, by jove, us activists will live to see the day.”

MBR Acres, Marshall BioResources were contacted for comment but had not replied at the time of publication.