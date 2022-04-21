Amelia Kendrick from Standish Lower Ground decided to walk around Shevington, Beech Hill and Standish Lower Ground as Daisy the purple T-rex to cheer up children during the second lockdown.

Now the 28-year-old will be one of 120 participants taking on the 100km challenge over five days in June across the Pembrokeshire coast, spearheaded by I’m a Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher.

The aim of the trek is to raise money and awareness for Coppafeel’s life-saving mission while encouraging both men and women to check their chests.

Amelia Kendrick is taking part in this year's Coppafeel trek

Amelia, who is a learning and development specialist said: “I’ve applied to go on this trek every year and I have never been accepted until now.

"I go out walking with my dog most days and I walked up Snowdon just before Christmas, so I’m looking forward to taking part.

"I think the killer will be completing it over five consecutive days.

Amelia Kendrick preparing for the trek

"In my life, I’ve know various people who have had the disease who have either survived it or has sadly passed away.

“I’ve followed the charity for a while and I think the work they do is really good. They have a monthly text message you can sign up to which reminds to check your breasts.

"It also raises awareness that men can get breast cancer too which is really important and encourages them to check."

Each participant is tasked with raising £2,250, which Amelia has began doing through various events such as a boobie raffle and a breast-themed lottery.

Amelia dressed up as Daisy the Dinosaur

While Daisy may not be walking the trek, she will be making an appearance at some point.

Amelia added: “For the lottery each person picks from 10 pairs of boobs and the winner gets £50 as does the charity. The last winner actually donated her winnings back which was nice.

"I recently did a pub quiz which raised £609 and an afternoon tea event planned in May as well to help me reach the target.

“I’m going to take Daisy along to the trek for pictures but I won’t be walking her!

Giovanna Fletcher is heading this year's Coppafeel trek

"I think I’m going to take her out around Wigan with a bucket to include her in my fundraising.”