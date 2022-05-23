Jean Topping, an 88-year-old from Orrell, is all set to mark the event as she remembers celebrating her Majesty’s investiture in 1953, with a street party on Albert Street in Ince, where she lived.

Jean said: "I was only 17 and I worked at a sewing factory in Wigan.

Jean Topping is ready to celebrate The Queen's Jubilee.

"I remember I bought paper and cut it up and hung it all outside decorating the street.

"Everyone was waving flags, it was really a good day.

"I can’t wait to celebrate her Jubilee this year, I’ve got all my bunting ready to put out on the front and I’ll get my Union Jack flag out for a table cloth to display my collection on.

“I’ll be dressing up in my Union Jack shirt and have my family over for some tea and cake while we watch the celebrations on the telly.”