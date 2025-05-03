Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan woman said she is “thrilled” after becoming the first person to be crowned Flatpack World Champion.

The Flatpack World Championships, which is in its first year, saw eight competitors battle it out to build flatpack furniture as speedily as they could, at the opening of Grand Designs Live at ExCel London on Friday.

The contest was split into two rounds and involved participants making bookcases and bedside tables.

Taking a mere nine minutes and 33 seconds to build a bedside table, Hayley McAuley proved she had the speed and determination needed to become a champion.

Flatpack World Champion Hayley McAuley received a gold Allen key from host Kevin McCloud

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a morning, and I am absolutely thrilled to have been crowned Flatpack World Champion,” Ms McAuley said.

“When I first heard about the competition I jumped at the chance to enter as I’ve always thought I’m a bit of a machine when it comes to building flatpack furniture.

“Everyone truly did a fantastic job.”

Hayley McAuley at work in the competition

Ms McAuley was awarded with a golden Allen key medal and congratulated by Kevin McCloud, who was the host of the event and is best known for presenting Grand Designs.

McCloud said: “This was great fun and hugely amusing. It was wonderful to see who took this seriously, and who accidentally sabotaged their own attempts to win.

“We had a really spectacular audience who found it hugely entertaining.”

The furniture pieces are to be donated to the charity British Heart Foundation.

Grand Designs Live will run from May 2 to 5 and is in its 20th year.