Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For many years Haigh Hall was a hive of activity, as the Crawford family’s home, a hospital during the First World War and more recently as a hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while it has stood empty for the past few years, there is now plenty going on at the grade II*-listed building as work continues apace in its £50m transformation.

Wigan Council has big plans to turn it into “a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination”, which will have an art gallery, children’s education area, event space for weddings and parties, rooftop terrace, restaurant, bar and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be 10 or 11 bedrooms in the hall, available for people attending events.

Transformation programme manager Clare Jones, Coun Chris Ready and construction project manager Ellie Colling outside Haigh Hall

The project is due to be completed in 2028, but footfall across Haigh Woodland Park has already increased by 26 per cent so far this year.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We have lived and breathed this for a long time. We have had hurdles, but to see it now come to fruition is brilliant.”

James Winterbottom, director of strategy and innovation, said: “This project is on time and we are taking such care over the quality of what’s done. We do recognise this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to look after this jewel in the crown for people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work continues on the large roof dome in the centre of Haigh Hall

The Wigan Observer was given an exclusive tour of the hall to learn about the external work already taking place and what is still to come.

Contractors have been hard at work restoring the building, making it look as good as new but also as close as possible to how it would have been when it was built in the 19th Century.

Paint analysis has been carried out, to ensure any new paintwork is the same colour as that used in the past and is in keeping with the building.

Bespoke items made specifically for the hall have been installed when required so they also fit in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work continues at Haigh Hall

Work has been done on the hall’s large windows and any broken panes have been replaced, using distorted glass like that originally fitted.

The colour of the frames had to be approved by a conservation officer and an off-white was chosen to match the stones nearby.

Nothing has been overlooked, with even the metal fasteners on the windows matching those which were originally there.

The railings on the hall’s balcony were removed from the building and sent to Wigan firm Lost Art, who shot-blasted them and carried out any repairs, before they were repainted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the roof of Haigh Hall

Scaffolding currently surrounds the dome over the main staircase, while work has progressed on a pink dome, where three panes of the original glass have been replaced, the glass has been hand-painted to match the original and a modern roof light has been installed.

New slates have been fitted on the roof, along with bespoke chimneys and rendering, while there is new ventilation and work has been done to prevent flooding.

Across the hall, work has also been carried out to repair the stonework and new pipes have been installed where needed.

Sustainability has been an important part of the project and any materials no longer needed are kept on site so they can be used elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of improvements have already been done and the external work at Haigh Hall is expected to be completed in June.

The team behind the project will then move onto technical design and apply for planning permission in the autumn, with internal work set to begin in February.

A hospitality contractor is being sought to run the bar, restaurant and other services in the hall and the council has been working with hospitality consultants and a chef as they plan the interior design of the facilities.

At least one open day is expected to take place in June, before the contract goes out for tender in August or September and an appointment is made in February or March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Hughes, director of operations at Haigh, said: “We are confident we have an absolutely fantastic offering and a great opportunity for the right organisation or individual to come to it. That’s moving forward and it’s really exciting.”

Progress is also being made on several projects around Haigh Woodland Park.

Ampitheatre For A Tree – the first formal garden for a generation – is due to be officially opened on Sunday, May 18 with a day of activities.

It has been created by award-winning landscape designer and local resident Michael John McGarr, in collaboration with artists and former creative directors Al and Al and head of horticulture Dr Sylvia Travers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The focal point of the garden is a handkerchief tree which was funded by Wigan Rotary Club as part of its centenary celebrations.

Once opened, the garden will be a place for visitors to enjoy alone or at formal events there, such as recitals and weddings.

At Mowpin Lodge gates, the new design of a miner’s shovel and pickaxe, designed by Al and Al and chosen by residents, has now been installed, marking the 900 years of mining heritage at Haigh Hall.

Work is also continuing at the Plantation Gates, which will be removed from English Heritage’s at-risk register once they have been restored in a 10-month project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a visitor information point there, including toilet facilities and artistic installation, and people will be able to buy tickets for the land train.

The team has also been holding regular sessions with stakeholders, including local residents, volunteers, community groups and special interest groups to provide updates on the project.

As the work progresses, there are plans to appoint more staff, including a head of events and an education co-ordinator.