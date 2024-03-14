Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Smith describes his book, They Left It Too Late, as a "romance novel" and the first part of a planned trilogy.

Although this is his first attempt at getting published, Tony has dabbled in writing all his life.

Author Tony Smith

This has included reporting on brass band concerts held in Atherton’s Formby Hall, as well as many other articles to do with his other passions such as cycling and aviation, along with a number of self-published works in the United States.

Tony’s long and varied career included 25 years in uniform and working as a civilian instructor with the Air Training Corps, before he retired in 2010.

Tony, from Atherton, said: "My wife Jean developed a number of debilitating medical conditions some six or seven years ago which necessitate in me spending almost all of my time at home.

"In order to take my mind off my mundane daily tasks I decided to escape from reality and move into a world of imagination, the result of which was the creation of my first novel.

"This has been my first serious attempt at getting published with an established publisher.

"This first book is part of a trilogy. Book two is called A Parallel Life and book three is called The Last Gasp. I have not made an attempt yet to get these two published, I thought I would wait and see what kind of a response I get to the first book."