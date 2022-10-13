Wigan youngster thanks 'real-life heroes' with random act of kindness for police

Identified only as Harvey, the boy is doing a random act of kindness for people every two weeks and his first one was to send sweet treats to “all the policemen and women who keep our hometown safe.”

The youngster – who calls himself the police’s biggest fan – wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Officers have invited Harvey and his mother to visit them to express their gratitude.

Officers with the gifts sent by Harvey

Ch Insp Eamon Doherty said: “This was a lovely act of kindness that was greatly appreciated by all of us at the station.

“We would love to invite you both to come in and see us to meet the team – please call us or pop by, ask for myself, and say your second name.

“Thanks again Harvey – we look forward to meeting you soon!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The card thanking officers