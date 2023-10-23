Wigan Youth Zone expands commitment to inclusion with new Sunday sessions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inclusive activities are embedded into the framework of the charity, which has seen more than 86,371 visits from over 2500 young people with additional needs over the last 10 years.

One of these members was Sean, 26, and sending goodbye messages to his friends was a way of Sean alerting them that he was struggling to cope and thinking about suicide. With High-Level Autism, Sean often faced challenges with his social skills and lack of confidence.

In and out of special needs schools all his life, Wigan Youth Zone offered him an opportunity to express himself in a way he had never done before.

WYZ is expanding its commitment to inclusion with new Sunday sessions

He said: “I’ve gone from being the isolated Sean that was always in the house to this new Sean who goes out all over the place.

"The Youth Zone has helped open me up to the big wide world. I do have a good future, and the youth zone has helped me see that future.”

Inclusion Coordinator at Wigan Youth Zone Emily Fairhurst said: "Our vision is simple: to create an environment where we inspire, invest, and include young people in all the opportunities and activities we offer.

The Sunday sessions are a new addition to services for children with additional needs

"We recognise that some young people require specific support to access the same opportunities as their peers.

"With the launch of our Sunday Inclusion Services, we are taking a significant step toward this goal.”

The ground-breaking initiative aimed at empowering young people of all abilities.

Now, more than ever, inclusivity is a top priority, especially considering that a fifth of Wigan's population is living with a disability, as indicated by census data.

Currently, Wigan Youth Zone has a membership of over 450 young people with additional needs.

It remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where young people from diverse backgrounds and with varying needs can not only participate but also thrive.

Thanks to funding from Ironmongers, it is taking its efforts to the next level by introducing a dedicated Sunday Inclusion Club catering to 11 to 15-year-olds with additional support needs.

Dan, 16, said: “Wigan Youth Zone is my second home, it makes me happy because I get to see my friends.

"I feel more confident because I have been involved in projects like Double Track and litter-picking.

"I am proud of what I have achieved here.”

In addition to making every area of the Youth Zone, such as the sports hall, climbing wall, skate park, and recording studio, accessible to young people regardless of their abilities, the youth zone offers a range of targeted sessions, which include:

Monday Night: NCS for 16 to 17-year-olds with additional support needs

Emily added: "Our Monday night programme is a testament to the power of inclusion. It provides a platform for young people to build crucial life skills, explore entrepreneurship, and give back to the community.

"We've seen incredible growth and enthusiasm among our participants as they've engaged in activities like supporting junior members and connecting with the elderly.”

Wednesday Night: Double Track - Music project for deaf and neurodivergent young people

Emily said: "Our music project on Wednesday nights is all about harnessing the musical talents of young people with hearing impairments and neuro-diverse conditions.

"By setting their own goals and working closely with our music department, these individuals are breaking barriers and achieving their dreams in the world of music.”

Sunday Seniors: Inclusion Club for 11 to 15-year-olds with additional support needs

A regular attendee of the new Inclusion Club, Katie said: "I find the most enjoyment in meeting up with my friends and spending time in the music and dance studios." On the other hand, Jaden, a young man of few words, simply stated that he enjoys everything about the Youth Zone.

Grandma, Jennifer recommends Wigan Youth Zones' new Inclusion Club, saying, “Jaden and Katie both find immense joy in their visits to the Youth Zone.

"It offers them the opportunity to step outside their comfort zones in a secure environment.

"Katie is naturally very sociable, while Jaden is quite the opposite.

"Here, they both have the chance to make new friendships without feeling overwhelmed.

“Personally, I relish the moments when I can connect with other parents and caregivers who are in similar situations. It's reassuring to know that you're not alone in your experiences.”

Monday Project Night: Inclusion football

Emily added: "Every Monday night from 6pm to 7.15pm, we host Inclusion Football as part of our larger project night.

"This initiative promotes teamwork, physical activity, and social interaction among young people with additional support needs.”

Wigan Youth Zone's Inclusion Services are set to redefine inclusivity in youth settings, providing tailored support and opportunities for all young people.