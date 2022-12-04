As the staff and volunteers at Wigan Youth Zone prepare to support families at the most difficult time of the year, they are reaching out to the wider community for donations

Its annual Christmas appeal calling on companies to sponsor a bauble, offer donations of food, clothing and toys, or gift financially, which will go directly towards helping families experiencing difficulties.

Last year, the charity based on Parsons Walk supported over 300 young people and their families across the borough with Christmas dinners plus food and present hampers, and expect those numbers to rise significantly this year.

Staff and volunteers with Christmas treats for hampers

Among the items included in the hampers will be cosy pyjamas and socks, festive treats, Christmas activities, household items and toys.

It is hoped WYZ can meet the demands of the cost of living crisis and is aiming to raise £20,000 to feed and support Wigan and Leigh’s most vulnerable families.

Head of Fundraising at Wigan Youth Zone, Lynsey Heyes, says, “Times are proving really hard for some families in the area. We have always been supporting families in crisis, but now that there is a cost-of-living crisis, we have had to step up our game.”

Wigan Youth Zone staff with hamper donations

“Winter is going to be very challenging, particularly for the lowest income families and young people, as the squeeze on family finances caused by the rising cost of living begins to bite.

"Many of the families that use our services have always faced financial pressures, and these existing challenges will be made worse by the current cost of living crisis. Young people as young as eight are confiding in our youth workers that they are concerned about how their parents will pay the bills.”

“Last year’s campaign was really successful, and we’re hoping to reach our most ambitious target to date, £20,000.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of local people and businesses, and I know they’ll help us do it again this year with our new Bauble Campaign.

Youth Zone staff with donations

"It’s really easy for people to donate, and their names will be proudly displayed on our 8ft Christmas tree this year.”

Volunteer Coordinator and organiser of the Wigan Youth Zones Family Christmas Meal, Kate Rigby, said:

“This year’s Christmas operation is huge. It is just heart-wrenching that so many families in our community cannot afford to bring the magic of Christmas into their homes.”

"Because of the shocking cost-of-living crisis and the continued effects of Covid, the number of requests we receive grows and grows, and this year we expect the demand for our Family Christmas Meal to be doubled.”

“Every donation from the Bauble Sponsorships will make a child and parent smile – that’s something you can’t put a price on. We know people really want to help, and we are keen to offer the opportunity for everyone to support us in whatever way they can.”