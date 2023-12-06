Wigan Youth Zone prepares to spread festive cheer and combat holiday hunger

Wigan Youth Zone is gearing up to ignite the festive season with a series of joyous events aimed at bringing the community together during the Christmas period.

The festive fever kicks off with the WYZMAS Markets on Sunday, December 10, between 11 am and 3pm at the Youth Zone on Parsons Walk.

This free family Christmas community event promises a transformation of the facility into a Christmas wonderland.

Attendees can expect an array of delights, including market stalls, Christmas Crafts, Inflatables, Entertainment and Santa’s Grotto. The event boasts a variety of stalls offering homemade cakes, hand-made cards, decorations, toys, and gifts, as well as traditional festive food and drink which is free for all children and young people.

Adding to the festive cheer, Wigan Youth Zone announces a heart-warming initiative to combat holiday hunger among its members throughout December.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of Onside and funding from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund, the charity will also provide free meals to all of its members visiting throughout December.

Head of Operations, Sikander Ali emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, "Last year, we provided over 8600 meals to young people in Wigan and Leigh.

"We are grateful to extend this opportunity once more; for some of our members, these meals were their only meal for the day.

"In a challenging December, when families face heightened financial strains due to the escalating Cost of Living, it's crucial to offer a sanctuary where young people can access nutritious, hot meals."

The initiative to offer free meals throughout December aligns with the organisation’s dedication to ensuring that all young individuals, regardless of their circumstances, can partake in the season's festivities with nourishing and delightful meals.

In addition to the free meals, an exciting calendar of events is scheduled:

December 7: Senior Club - Christmas Jumper Day

December 10: ‘WYZMas’ Markets - A family community day with various stalls, crafts, homemade gifts, and festive treats

December 16: Christmas Parties for Juniors and Seniors, featuring a range of activities from DJ sets to Christmas crafts and challenges.

December 17: Inclusion Club Christmas Party in The Venue

December 20: Family Christmas Event Prep and Meal Event - Annual Christmas Appeal for deserving families to have a memorable Christmas.

These events aim to spread joy, foster a sense of community, and create cherished memories for all attendees.

Wigan Youth Zone remains committed to providing a nurturing environment where all young people feel welcomed, supported, and valued.

The charity is asking the local community to help support their Miracle on Parsons Walk Campaign, an annual Christmas appeal to support vulnerable children and their families this Christmas.

There are many other ways in which you can support WYZ's Christmas Miracle on Parsons Walk Campaign, including – donating a present to a young person (any age and gender), selection boxes and non-perishable household items, sponsoring a miracle or making a donation on the Wigan Youth Zone website www.wiganyouthzone.org/support-us/donate-this-christmas/.