Wigan Youth Zone to celebrate 10th birthday with community event
Wigan Youth Zone, a thriving hub for young people in the community, is marking a decade of empowering, inspiring, and supporting young people across the borough.
The event promises to be a spectacular celebration filled with entertainment, activities, and a whole lot of fun for families and young people of all ages.
On Saturday, June 10, from 11am to 3pm, WYZ will open its doors to the entire community, inviting everyone to join in the festivities at their state-of-the-art facility located on Parsons Walk in the town centre.
It aims to bring together families, young people, and community members for a day of joy, laughter and shared memories.
The 10th Birthday Family-Fun Community Event will feature a wide range of exciting activities, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Highlights of the event include: Show-stopping performances, inflatable fun, entertainment from the Wigan True Levellers Community Samba Band, a visit from Wigan Athletic mascot Crusty the Pie, as well as a variety of activities and workshops showcasing the WYZ experience
Entry to the 10th Birthday Family-Fun Community Event is free for all, making it an inclusive celebration accessible to everyone.
Families, friends, and individuals of all ages are invited to come along, join in the festivities, and experience the vibrant and nurturing environment that Wigan Youth Zone offers. This event serves as a heartfelt thank you to the community for their unwavering support to local Youth Charity throughout the years.
Kate Rigby, volunteer and training manager at Wigan Youth Zone said: "We're beyond thrilled to commemorate our 10th birthday with this exhilarating community event.
"It's a testament to the incredible young people, dedicated staff, selfless volunteers, and unwavering supporters who have propelled us on this extraordinary journey.
"Join us as we celebrate our achievements and embark on an even brighter future together!"
The celebration’s form part of WYZ’s 10-month long campaign ‘10 for the next Gen', where it will be highlighting the outcomes that the charity has achieved for the borough and what it aims to do in the future.