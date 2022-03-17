Ashton-in-Makerfield residents took to the streets in great numbers to mark the occasion on Sunday.

In the region of 200 people attended the annual Brian Boru IDL Club Parade named after the 11th century King of Ireland.

Mass was celebrated in Irish and English by Canon Pat MacNally of St Jude’s and St Aidan’s, Wigan.

The parade through Ashton with support for Ukraine a prominent feature

In his homily he said: “The greatest legacy of Patrick is a legacy of faith, and that faith has stood the test for 1,590 years.”

A collection was taken for the people of Ukraine.

The mass and parade also celebrated the re-opening and refurbishment of the Brian Boru Club, officially the oldest Irish club in Great Britain, established in 1889.

Canon Pat MacNally officiating at the service

President Eamonn Delaney said: “I am proud of being part of the future of this great club. The day has been a success, and we hope to continue to serve our community and keep Irish heritage alive”.

