Wiganers encouraged to remember their loved ones as hospice launches its Light For a Life appeal

Glittering lights representing the lives of people loved and lost will be placed on a 30ft tall Christmas tree in the hospice’s Hindley grounds on Tuesday, November 30.

The annual appeal invites people to make a dedication to someone they love as a way of remembering them over the festive period.

Dedications can also be made in hope or in celebration, such as thanks for a birth or other special occasion.

Healthcare assistant Dawn Halford, hospice doctor Aaron Soane and healthcare assistant Susan Callaghan

Christine Edwardson, the hospice’s community fund-raiser, said: “Light for a Life is the most special time of the year for us. It is an opportunity to remember, to reflect and to keep memories alive.

“Light for a Life dedications are meaningful for so many local people and every dedication made leaves an important legacy in helping us to keep on supporting our patients and their loved ones.”

In 2020 the hospice held a virtual Light for a Life ceremony, which was viewed online more than 30,000 times. It will once again hold a virtual ceremony, this time at 6.30pm on Tuesday, November 30.

The ceremony will feature music and readings and will be available to watch both on YouTube and Facebook, as well as on the hospice’s website wlh.org.uk

Light for a Life runs until the 12th day after Christmas. Until then anyone can make a dedication, whether or not their loved one has a direct link to the hospice. All names are also entered into a book of dedications as a permanent tribute. Dedications can be made online at www.wlh.org.uk or by calling 01942 525566.

Forms will shortly be available from the hospice’s shops.