Masons' donation will make real difference for hospice patients in Wigan and Leigh

The money was donated by the Mark Master Masons of the Province of West Lancashire from its charity, the Mark Benevolent Fund.

The donation, which is part of a major capital grant of £1.3m to more than 250 hospices in England, Wales, Channel Islands and Isle of Man, recognises the contribution made by Prince Philip to the Crown and the life of the nation.

John Bicknell, Assistant Provincial Grand Master, with the hospice's fund-raising manager Sophie Cannon and Keith Beardmore, Provincial Grand Master

Keith Beardmore, the provincial grand master for the Mark Province of West Lancashire, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the members of the province have chosen to support Wigan and Leigh Hospice. We are all aware of the toll that the pandemic has taken on charities across the country and hope that this donation will go some way to help enhance patient care and provide improved facilities for those in need and their families.”

The hospice’s fund-raising manager Sophie Cannon said: “Our hospice income has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as our shops were shut for many months, fund-raising events were cancelled and our lottery canvassers had to stop going door to door. This is an incredibly generous donation which will help us to provide vital hospice care for local people living with life-limiting illnesses and support those closest to them.”