Spencer Anglesea, 58, who lives in Wigan, organised the event at Houghwood Golf Club, Billinge Hill, after being made captain of his golf club for 2022.
A group of 30 members covered around 27 miles across the lawns throughout the day and managed to raise £18,240.
It began at 3.50am and ran right through the day until 9.30pm in the eveing with a total of four games played.
The first round started at 4am with about four hours to complete a game.
The next one began straight after at 8am, with a lunch break at 12pm, provided by Muffin Man, and continued after that with the final two games.
Spencer chose the charity, Cancer Research UK to donate the proceeds raised towards as his dad sadly passed away from brain cancer last September.
His friend, Steve Tickle, also discovered he had throat cancer in November 2021 and underwent treatment for it. He attended the day to play with his friends and team mates.
Spencer said: "We’ve done it twice before and it all adds up to about 27 miles but it could end up being a bit longer.
“Every penny will go to Cancer Research UK, it’s a cause close to our hearts because my dad had cancer and sadly passed away last last year and then my friend, Steve, also discovered he had it and had to recieve treatment.
“The directors of the golf club have very kindly also donated a free membership which was raffled off and Muffin Man provided us with a delicious free lunch so we are really grateful to them and the club for letting us have the course for the day to do this.
“The first time we did anything like this, in 2017, we managed to raise around £6,500 which we were really happy with. “During 2020 we managed to raise a £15,000 for the NHS.
"We thought, if we could even manage to get anywhere near that amount then we’d be extremely happy, especially during a cost of living crisis.
“We have raised a total of £18,240 for Cancer Research UK and we are over the moon.”