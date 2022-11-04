Wiganers urged to dig deep to help make Christmas special for children in need
A Wigan organisation supporting families in need is determined to make sure they have a Christmas to remember.
Daffodils Dreams has launched its third annual Christmas Eve box appeal, which sees donated items given to children who otherwise may not receive a gift over the festive season.
Founder and director Maureen Holcroft said: “Our 2021 appeal was a huge success, but it was sad to know that there were so many children and families in need of our support.
"It is a privilege to be able to bring some Christmas joy to the people in our community who deserve it most at this special time of year.
"As a child, for me and five siblings, Christmas was magical. Christmas started for us on Christmas Eve. We would settle down in warm new nightwear with a few treats, filled with excitement for Christmas.
"Unfortunately, this is not the case for some children and it saddens me to think that, so I decided to do something to help.”
Daffodils Dreams is asking caring Wiganers to donate gifts for the boxes, such as new nightwear, bed socks, sweet treats and blankets.
Project Linus will provide hand-made quilted blankets, while members of the public will give knitted blankets and baby items.
Shevington Sharks and Shevington FC are supporting the appeal with their Christmas collections.
There will also be support from GMS services, ALPLA Group, Premier Inn Wigan and Stubshaw Cross Labour Club.
Daffodils Dreams aims to provide positive life experiences for children, so is also seeking donations of gift vouchers, such as for the cinema, bowling, skating, theatre, concert, beauty salon or family meal.
Donations can be taken to Asda in Newtown, which will have a collection point until December 9.
Other drop-off points are Daffodils Dreams’ boutique, JAK Hanson shopping outlet, Derby House and Stubshaw Cross Labour Club.
As well as donations from individuals, businesses are being urged to support the appeal and help to make Christmas special.
People can also help by donating via Daffodils Dreams’ Amazon wish list or by sponsoring a Christmas Eve box at localgiving.org/charity/daffodilsdreams/
To find out more about the Christmas Eve box appeal, call Maureen on 07896 811178, email [email protected] or use the contact page at www.daffodilsdreams.org